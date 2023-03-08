BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An upper-level low will remain over the region for another day on Thursday, keeping the clouds and scattered snow showers around for another day. Accumulation will be little to none in most spots, with some breaks of sun likely across parts of southern Vermont, with temperatures remaining just a few degrees below normal with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s.

The area of low pressure will finally exit on Thursday night and bring back some breaks of sunshine across the region on Friday. Our weather remain fairly quiet for the end of the week with a mix of sun and clouds through Saturday and highs in the mid 30s. A storm system will pass to our south over the weekend, which could bring clouds to southern Vermont for the weekend, but any snow looks to stay over southern New England.

Monday will see increasing clouds as we monitor our next weather system for the middle of next week. Skies will be clouds on Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of rain and snow possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will be at or just below normal through the end of next week.

