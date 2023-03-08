BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! When you’re stuck, you’re stuck. And we are stuck . . . in the same old weather pattern, that is. A sprawling low pressure system just to our north & east is going nowhere, and that means today’s weather is going to be a whole lot like yesterday. And that means another day of clouds, on-and-off snow showers, and blustery NNW winds. This pattern is going to continue right through Thursday. Snowfall won’t amount to a whole lot - just a dusting to 3″, but a little higher 2-5″ around the Jay Peak area through Thursday.

That system will finally drift far enough away to bring an end to the snow shower activity as we get into Friday, when we’ll get some sunny breaks.

A storm system that we have been tracking for the weekend now looks like it will be staying well down to our south. The worst we will get out of it is possibly a few snow showers near the MA border on Saturday. Then Sunday will feature some sunshine.

Another system that we will be watching could affect us on Monday & Tuesday with snow and rain showers. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be following the progress of that system over the next few days.

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend (technically, early Sunday morning at 2:00 AM). Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour (”spring forward”). And, as always, take advantage of this opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. -Gary

