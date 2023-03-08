Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington
Big wins for Burlington Dems; voters strike down police oversight charter change
Downtown Burlington mural
Downtown Burlington mural vandalized
Chad Paquette
Winooski man facing burglary charges
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York
File photo
NH school bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities

Latest News

This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
Vermont’s energy infrastructure needs work.
Report: Vermont gets ‘C+’ for energy infrastructure
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
Wednesday is International Women’s Day, celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and...
Spotlight on International Women’s Day
Scammers use new tactics in real estate scheme
Federal law enforcement sees ‘sharp increase’ in vacant property scams