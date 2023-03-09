All aboard for Model Railroad Show this weekend

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - We all have our hobbies, and for one group in Essex Junction, that hobby is playing with tiny trains. Elissa Borden met with members of The Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association ahead of this weekend’s model train show.

It’s not very often that adults get to let loose and play with toys, but for this group of hobbyists, model railroading is how they let off steam.

“You have a good time because it comes out the way you want it,” said Paul Allard, one of the founding members of

The Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association back in 1978. “I actually got a Lionel set from Sears and Roebuck in 1952. I was 4 years old.”

A group of model railroaders came together to build this intricate set-up and now it’s where these grownups come to play. “Today’s world can be very frustrating, and this is an escape route where you can control things a little better than your everyday life,” Allard explained.

Dozens and dozens of tracks weave through lots of little towns. “I like making the scenery. I like making small scenes and making the trains look realistic,” Allard said. “This little section here is called Newton. Newton was called Newton because it was the new town.” The town is complete with businesses, barns, boaters, and planes towing banners. “It’s supposed to be like Vermont. We try not to model a particular location in Vermont, but we want it to look like Vermont would look.”

But it’s not all about the set-up, it’s also about playing with the trains. Alan Belcher, the association’s vice president, says they’re called “operating sessions.” “We have Ron as our dispatcher, you know. You call Ron, you say, ‘Ron, I want to go from here to there.’ And Ron says, ‘Go,’ or maybe he’ll say, ‘Wait,’” Belcher said.

Though sometimes those plans get derailed. “We call them cornfield meets -- when two trains meet and they’re not supposed to,” Belcher said. It happens even to seasoned railroaders, though these guys say they’re hoping to recruit some younger conductors.

Offering trains, socialization, and a way to play for a while. “The main thing is that its miniature worlds that I can create myself, and other people can do it, too,” Allard said.

The Vermont Rails Model Railroad Show takes place from 10- 4 on Saturday at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center in St. Albans.

Related Stories:

A holiday tradition in Essex Junction is back on track

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.