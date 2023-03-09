Bennington teen charged with assaulting infant

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a Bennington teen faces aggravated assault charges for injuring a one-year-old.

Vermont State Police say they were notified Wednesday of a suspicious injury involving the infant. Police, working with DCF, later arrested John Chinnici Jr., 18.

Authorities say he is due in court Thursday and will be charged as an adult.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.