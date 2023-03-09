Bennington teen charged with assaulting infant

John Chinnici Jr.
John Chinnici Jr.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a Bennington teen faces aggravated assault charges for injuring a one-year-old.

Vermont State Police say they were notified Wednesday of a suspicious injury involving the infant. Police, working with DCF, later arrested John Chinnici Jr., 18.

Authorities say he is due in court Thursday and will be charged as an adult.

