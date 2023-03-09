Carbon Pollution Impact Fee Proposal passes in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Burlington city leaders say a Town Meeting Day vote helps the city become even greener.

Mayor Miro Weinberger and members of the Burlington Electric Department are celebrating the passage of the Carbon Pollution Impact Fee Proposal. It was question 2 on the Burlington Town Meeting Day ballot.

Starting next year Weinberger said the policy requires large pre-existing and City buildings to use renewable heating and water heating systems when replacing older systems. It will also require new construction to be fully renewable.

For buildings unable to meet the requirements, a carbon pollution impact fee will be applied.

