Firm awarded contract to study sustainable recreation in ADK High Peaks

New York environmental leaders are trying to come up with a way to balance visitors and sustainability in two popular parks.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York environmental leaders are trying to come up with a way to balance visitors and sustainability in two popular parks.

The New York DEC says a Visitor Use Management contract was just awarded to Otak Inc. with the goal of coming up with sustainable recreation solutions for the Adirondack High Peaks and the Kaaterskill Clove area in Catskill Park. The two-year contract will include meeting with stakeholders and the public in outlining desired conditions and management goals.

The Adirondack High Peaks saw a surge of new visitors during the pandemic and has a long-standing problem with parking congestion at popular trailheads.

