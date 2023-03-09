Firm awarded contract to study sustainable recreation in ADK High Peaks

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York environmental leaders are trying to come up with a way to balance visitors and sustainability in two popular parks.

The New York DEC says a Visitor Use Management contract was just awarded to Otak Inc. with the goal of coming up with sustainable recreation solutions for the Adirondack High Peaks and the Kaaterskill Clove area in Catskill Park. The two-year contract will include meeting with stakeholders and the public in outlining desired conditions and management goals.

The Adirondack High Peaks saw a surge of new visitors during the pandemic and has a long-standing problem with parking congestion at popular trailheads.

Related Stories:

Adirondack Rail Trail back on track

Outdoor recreation helps the Adirondack region weather the pandemic

Northern NY hiker shuttle bus, parking reservation system returns

Party of 4? Your trail is ready; Busy parks try reservations

New York sees increase in visitors to High Peaks region

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.