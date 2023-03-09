Vt. communities plan to give new life to vacant school buildings

ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Buildings sit vacant in Vermont after schools consolidate and close, but some communities are giving their schools a new purpose in southern Vermont.

Brandon’s old high school closed in 1960 and has sat empty downtown since. Thirty minutes away in Rochester the high school has only been empty since 2020 but there’s an effort ongoing to repurpose it too.

The small town of Rochester is home to a big, empty building.

“A community that has lost its high school, a very important piece of community glue,” said Dick Robson on the Rochester High School repurposing committee.

Kathryn Schenkman, Vic Ribauldo, and Dick Robson are among volunteers in Rochester working to see how they can give the building new life.

The goal is to turn the 33,000-square-foot building into a community hub. Volunteers said they know of a childcare center, physical therapist, and a senior center expressing interest in moving in.

“Colocation of organizations and businesses that kind of mutually benefiting, you benefit each other. Colocation is very important in the success of something like this,” said Schenkman.

But, there’s no roadmap for a volunteer project as big as this. A feasibility study is complete, and renovations would cost about $3M, so the repurposing committee is looking for grant funds. Other hurdles include environmental factors like managing floodplains which will be looked at during a state environmental study process.

Once that’s done, there will be a vote allowing the town to purchase the building from the school district.

“The development of this community. We are fairly geographically isolated. And so these towns are dependent on each other,” said Robson.

17 miles west lies the old Brandon High School. The 22,500-square-foot building sat empty for decades downtown. Bill Moore, Brandon’s interim town manager, said it’s a talking point in town.

“Certainly it’s one of the questions that people ask, when are we going to get something for school?” said Moore.

The building has been owned by developer Frank Brisoce since 2006, with the goal of creating around a dozen market-rate apartments.

Environmental and economic factors have held up the project in the past but the project was recently awarded nearly $200,000 of state funding given to the project for tax credit.

“Now is the time because of the state tax credits that are available to us. And I mean better position. I’m probably going into financing it’s always been an issue,” said Briscoe.

Briscoe also said they’re looking for a funding partner and have communicated with an investor interested in the basement to make as a venue or makerspace.

He’s working to figure out if they’d need an Act 250 permit, and plan to get local permits.

Moore said this project is welcomed and comes at a good time in town saying there’s little to no rental income or rental properties for middle-income folks.

“We knew Brandon was gonna be hot. Our population has grown since 2010,” said Moore.

The goal is to start construction soon.

