Essex boys, Spaulding girls win D1 state hockey titles

Hornets go back-to-back, while Tide claim first D1 crown
Hornets go back-to-back, while Tide claim first D1 crown
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After quick flurry of goals, the Spaulding girls hockey team jumped out to a lead they would never give up, earning the program’s first Division 1 title.

“It’s kind of crazy,” 8th-grade forward Amelia Healey said. “I never thought our team would be here and I never thought we were going to win the state championship. So it’s really exciting.”

“We wanted to get here so bad,” senior captain Rebecca McKelvey said. “We have a sign in the locker room that says ‘Get to the Gut.’ So that was the plan. And you know, undefeated season again, just like my freshman year. Couldn’t be happier for the team, couldn’t be happier for the seniors I’m graduating with.”

In the boys game, it was scoreless all the way into the third, before the defending champion Essex Hornets got on the board and sealed it with an empty-netter.

“It means a lot, a lot of people didn’t think we were going to be as good this year because we lost 10 seniors,” senior Gavin Blondin said. “But at the start of the year, I looked at the team we had and I knew we could do it. It just means a lot.”

“I was really just thinking about what my celly was going to be, to be honest, when I scored,” senior Brendan Dubray said. But you know, I was really just more happy that the boys were up and about to win a championship.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Paquette
Winooski man facing burglary charges
Fire officials say one person died in a house fire in Richford early Wednesday morning.
Woman dies in early morning house fire in Richford
Burlington
Big wins for Burlington Dems; voters strike down police oversight charter change
Police say Virene Poliquin, a 68-year-old former school bus driver, is charged with nine...
Bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities
NY man dies after snowmobile crashes through Adirondack lake

Latest News

North Country, Rivendell advance to state championship games
H.S. basketball semifinals for Wednesday, March 8
North Country, Rivendell advance to state championship games
H.S. basketball semifinals for Wednesday, March 8
Essex boys, Spaulding girls win D1 state hockey titles
Essex boys, Spaulding girls win D1 state hockey titles
UVM blasts Binghamton at Patrick
Hoopcats punch ticket back to America East title game