H.S. basketball semifinals for Wednesday, March 8

North Country, Rivendell advance to state championship games
North Country, Rivendell advance to state championship games
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two more tickets were punched to the boys high school basketball state championship games, as Rivendell handled Danville 66-49 in the Division 4 semifinal game, while North Country edged out Fair Haven 67-66 in an overtime thriller in Division 2.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Paquette
Winooski man facing burglary charges
Fire officials say one person died in a house fire in Richford early Wednesday morning.
Woman dies in early morning house fire in Richford
Burlington
Big wins for Burlington Dems; voters strike down police oversight charter change
Police say Virene Poliquin, a 68-year-old former school bus driver, is charged with nine...
Bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities
NY man dies after snowmobile crashes through Adirondack lake

Latest News

Essex boys, Spaulding girls win D1 state hockey titles
Essex boys, Spaulding girls win D1 state hockey titles
North Country, Rivendell advance to state championship games
H.S. basketball semifinals for Wednesday, March 8
Essex boys, Spaulding girls win D1 state hockey titles
Essex boys, Spaulding girls win D1 state hockey titles
UVM blasts Binghamton at Patrick
Hoopcats punch ticket back to America East title game