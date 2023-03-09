H.S. basketball semifinals for Wednesday, March 8
North Country, Rivendell advance to state championship games
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two more tickets were punched to the boys high school basketball state championship games, as Rivendell handled Danville 66-49 in the Division 4 semifinal game, while North Country edged out Fair Haven 67-66 in an overtime thriller in Division 2.
Check out the highlights in the video above.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.