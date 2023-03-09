Mayor Weinberger to announce new Burlington fire chief

Burlington’s mayor is expected to announce his appointment for the city’s fire chief on Thursday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington's mayor is expected to announce his appointment for the city's fire chief on Thursday.

The announcement will be held at 11 a.m. at the Central Fire Station.

This comes after the former Burlington Chief Steven Locke moved over to the chief’s spot in South Burlington.

While the mayor may make the appointment, the City Council has the final say.

Councilors will talk about the mayor’s choice on Monday.

Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad has been the mayor’s choice for a police chief for years but has yet to win the approval of the council.

