Mechanical issue blamed for crash involving school bus

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a mechanical issue was to blame for a crash between an SUV and a school bus in Richmond on Thursday. No one was injured.

It happened between Route 2 and Lemroy Court at about 7:40 a.m.

Vermont State Police say when the bus stopped to pick up a student, it was rear-ended by the SUV behind it.

Investigators say Heather Hamilton, 47, of Jonesville, was driving that SUV, and they say there was a mechanical issue with her brakes.

Neither of the drivers and no students on the bus were injured in the crash.

Police say neither driver showed any signs of impairment.

The SUV had to be towed away.

