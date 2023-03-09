Plattsburgh Police acting chief faces racial allegations

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss alarming accusations of misconduct at the police department including racist language and fear-based leadership tactics.

Most of the discussion regarding misconduct happened behind closed doors, with city officials citing personnel issues. However, Mayor Chris Rosenquest briefed the media afterward. He says the city plans to ask an outside labor council to look into the claims, specifically one regarding acting Police Chief Nathan York

The letter’s anonymous writer claims York once asked an African American officer being deployed to Africa with the military if they were going to find their ancestors.

Rosenquest says this is the first time he’s heard of allegations like this from the department and they will be taken seriously. He says he hopes whoever wrote the letter will come forward and know that they will not be subject to retaliation. The mayor adds that he’s under the impression the claims are impacting department morale.

“I haven’t heard any officers confirm those allegations, just those who have reached out to me to say they feel like the department takes one step forward and two steps back,” Rosenquest said. He says they hope to contact the outside labor council as soon as Thursday and that the city does not have the resources to look into it themselves.

Police officials declined to comment Thursday.

Rachel Mann will have more on this developing story on the Channel 3 News at 11.

