Police investigate catalytic converter theft at Dartmouth
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are looking for three suspects they say swiped a catalytic converter from a car on the Dartmouth College campus.
It happened Wednesday evening around 11:35 p.m. behind the Collis Center. Hanover Police say the three males were driving a late-model, black BMW.
They were captured on surveillance video. Anyone who can identify them is urged to call the Hanover Police.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.