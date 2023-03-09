Police investigate catalytic converter theft at Dartmouth

Surveillance still of Hanover suspects.
Surveillance still of Hanover suspects.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are looking for three suspects they say swiped a catalytic converter from a car on the Dartmouth College campus.

It happened Wednesday evening around 11:35 p.m. behind the Collis Center. Hanover Police say the three males were driving a late-model, black BMW.

They were captured on surveillance video. Anyone who can identify them is urged to call the Hanover Police.

