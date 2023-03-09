Rep. Balint calls for accountability from Unilever

File Photo
File Photo(Diane Bondareff | AP Images for Ben & Jerry's)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Becca Balint called out Ben and Jerry’s, saying its sweet flavor is made with child labor.

Balint said she’s requesting a response from Ben and Jerry’s over reports the milk used in the company’s ice cream products is processed using child labor.

Balint said these reports are not consistent with Ben and Jerry’s values.

She said the group’s parent company, Unilever, has a responsibility to its customers to “ensure its supply chain does not rely on children working dangerous, exploitative and illegal jobs.”

