Stefanik presses FBI Director Wray on Mar-a-Lago search

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday...
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday about who authorized the search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday about who authorized the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The FBI is attempting to conduct simultaneous investigations involving classified documents held by former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

The inquiries are both overseen by Justice Department special counsels but are unfolding in a hyper-partisan environment as Republicans use their new House majority to investigate the FBI and its credibility.

FBI Director Wray faced questions from Congress Thursday, including Rep. Stefanik, R-New York, who pushed for answers about who authorized the search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Rep. Elise Stefanik: Lastly, did you sign off on the Mar-a-Lago raid?

Christopher Wray: Well, first off, it was not a raid. It was an execution of a search warrant...

Rep. Elise Stefanik: Did you sign off on the execution of the search warrant?

Christopher Wray: May I finish? The second. I don’t sign off on individual search warrants in that case or in any other.

Rep. Elise Stefanik: Did Attorney General Merrick Garland sign off to your awareness?

Christopher Wray: I can’t speak to the Attorney General.

Stefanik also grilled the director about a Washington Post article that reported dissent among agents to carry out the search warrant. Wray said the report “may or may not be accurate.”

