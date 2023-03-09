Vermont National Guard taking part in Arctic training

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard is participating in a two-week winter training exercise in Nunavut, Canada.

Officials say Soldiers will work with other guard units from New Hampshire and New York as well as the Canadian Army. The exercise, Guerre Nordique, is taking place at Resolute Bay and includes training to survive in Arctic conditions, including temperatures of -30° F.

