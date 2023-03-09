Vermont National Guard taking part in Arctic training

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard is participating in a two-week winter training exercise in Nunavut, Canada.

Officials say Soldiers will work with other guard units from New Hampshire and New York as well as the Canadian Army. The exercise, Guerre Nordique, is taking place at Resolute Bay and includes training to survive in Arctic conditions, including temperatures of -30° F.

Darren Perron spoke with Vermont National Guard Major Jason Beams about the challenges. You can see Darren’s complete interview coming up on Channel 3 this Sunday at 7;30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say one person died in a house fire in Richford early Wednesday morning.
Woman dies in early morning house fire in Richford
Chad Paquette
Winooski man facing burglary charges
NY man dies after snowmobile crashes through Adirondack lake
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle
Police say Virene Poliquin, a 68-year-old former school bus driver, is charged with nine...
Bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities

Latest News

File Photo
Plattsburgh Police acting chief faces racial allegations
File photo
Violent assaults renew questions over ‘youthful offender’ status in Vermont
The New Hampshire Senate has refused to affirm abortion as an explicit right in state law, but...
New Hampshire Senate rejects codifying abortion rights
New research shows there are now more freeze-free days in Vermont, but it's not all good news...
Vermont’s growing season grows; why it’s not all good news for farmers