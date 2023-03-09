Vt. AG makes announcement for Consumer Protection Week

File Photo
File Photo(Ashley Grams)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark is expected to announce the top ten ways people report being scammed in the state on Thursday.

This comes during National Consumer Protection Week.

The week is devoted to informing people about scams and I.D. theft prevention.

The Better Business Bureau said consumers may have rights they didn’t realize.

Some tips for consumer protection include not sending money to unknown people, never clicking on unfamiliar links in emails, making sure to buy online from a reputable source, and shredding mail with personal information.

