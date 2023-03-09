Vt. communities give new life to vacant school buildings

ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Former school buildings can often sit vacant after districts merge and consolidate facilities. But some southern Vermont communities are giving their former schools a new purpose.

The small town of Rochester is home to a big, empty building.

“A community that has lost its high school, a very important piece of community glue,” said Dick Robson, who sits on the Rochester High School Repurposing Committee.

Robson, along with Kathryn Schenkman and Vic Ribauldo, are among the local volunteers working to see how they can give the building new life. The goal is to turn the 33,000-square-foot building into a community hub. Volunteers said they know of a child care center, physical therapist, and a senior center expressing interest in moving in.

“Co-location of organizations and businesses, that kind of mutually benefiting. You benefit each other. Co-location is very important in the success of something like this,” said Schenkman.

But there’s no roadmap for a volunteer project as big as this. A feasibility study found renovations would cost about $3 million, so the committee is looking for grant funds. Other hurdles include environmental factors like managing floodplains, which will be looked at during a state environmental study process. Once that’s done, there will be a vote allowing the town to purchase the building from the school district.

“The development of this community -- we are fairly geographically isolated -- and so these towns are dependent on each other,” Robson said.

Seventeen miles west lies the old Brandon High School. The 22,500-square-foot building sat empty for decades downtown. Bill Moore, Brandon’s interim town manager, said it’s a talking point in town. “Certainly it’s one of the questions that people ask -- ‘When are we going to get something for school?’” Moore said.

The building has been owned by developer Frank Briscoe since 2006, with the goal of creating around a dozen market-rate apartments. Environmental and economic factors have held up the project in the past. But, it was recently awarded a $185,000 tax credit from the state with the goal of encouraging investment in rehabilitating historic buildings in downtown areas.

“Now is the time because of the state tax credits that are available to us,” Briscoe said. “The environment is pretty good, housing is very tight in Vermont.”

He says they’re looking for a funding partner and have communicated with an investor interested in the basement to make as a venue or maker space. They’re working to figure out if they’d need an Act 250 permit, and expect to apply to local permits by June with the goal of construction underway by the end of summer.

Moore said that with little to no rental properties for middle-income residents, the project is welcomed. “We knew Brandon was going to be hot. Our population has grown since 2010,” he said.

