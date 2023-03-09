Vt. State Colleges says campus libraries will keep some books after all

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - After pushback from students and staff, leaders of the Vermont State Colleges System say they are now refining their plan for campus libraries.

This comes after last month’s announcement about shifting libraries to an all-digital model and restructuring athletics. This would be at Castleton, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Tech when the schools consolidate this summer into Vermont State University.

After outcry on all the campuses, the announcement online Thursday says VSU will maintain volumes that have been accessed or checked out from 2018 to 2022 and have been deemed valuable. Each campus will also maintain what they refer to as a small “neighborhood library” of popular, local and kids books.

So, they’re keeping some books and still moving forward with plans to make other books and resources available online.

Related Stories:

State employees union files unfair labor practice against Vt. State Colleges

Vermont State Colleges leaders say financial problems persist

VSU staff, students share concerns at Statehouse

VSU leaders hear from students, faculty after no-confidence vote

Castleton University students protest plans for library to go digital

VSU campus libraries turning to digital collections

Tuition cut for students attending the new Vermont State University

Last 1st day at 3 Vermont colleges before a major merger

Vermont State University unveils logo and branding

Newsmaker Interview: Parwinder Grewal to take helm of Vermont State University

Inaugural Vermont State University president named

Board approves Vermont State University name for 3 schools

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say one person died in a house fire in Richford early Wednesday morning.
Woman dies in early morning house fire in Richford
Chad Paquette
Winooski man facing burglary charges
NY man dies after snowmobile crashes through Adirondack lake
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle
Police say Virene Poliquin, a 68-year-old former school bus driver, is charged with nine...
Bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities

Latest News

File photo
Vt. AG says ‘gift cards scams’ top annual list of fraud schemes
library
Vt. State Colleges says campus libraries will keep some books after all
giftcards
Vt. AG says ‘gift cards scams’ top annual list of fraud schemes
John Chinnici Jr.
Bennington father charged with injuring infant