Who should pay for public safety in Vermont towns?

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Randolph is discussing next steps after voters on Town Meeting Day rejected an effort to resurrect the local police department. The election results are once again raising questions in many communities over what public safety should look like and who should pay for it.

Randolph voters on Tuesday voted 227 to 136 to reject a plan to spend $770,000 to reinstate the police department that closed five years ago.

“We’re probably at the beginning of a social experiment of having no police in Randolph for 18 months,” said local resident Matt Murawski.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office took over coverage after the local force dissolved. But faced with their own staffing issues, they pulled out of that contract, leaving coverage up to the Vermont State Police. New Sheriff George Contois was not available for comment Thursday. His department is so strapped on staffing that the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office is dispatching for them.

“The role of the sheriffs is to basically pick up what other law enforcement agencies cannot do. Certainly, the state police are strapped and municipalities are having their problems,” said Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux.

The Randolph vote has the community wondering what’s next. New Selectboard member Stephanie Tyler says the aim is to eventually enter into a regional approach with other municipalities in the White River Valley. “Have a public meeting, answer those questions, get the information that we need, and then support through that and get everyone -- or most people -- on the same page,” she said.

But that solution could be months away, and while troopers are available for emergencies, they are also stretched thin.

Chris Brickell with the Vermont Criminal Justice Council, says public safety is increasingly falling on others outside of law enforcement. From schools to health care to transportation, he says robust communities create a web of stability. “These are all part and parcel and the pieces of the fabric of individual communities that need to have all of those people involved to make sure that their community is healthy,” he said.

But as Randolph reimagines what law enforcement looks like, some residents stress that there will always be a need for police to respond to immediate and critical needs like domestic violence and overdoses. “Those are the types of responses that police have traditionally served in this area and we are not going to have emergency responses to those and that’s worrisome,” Murawski said.

The Selectboard meets Thursday night to begin those discussions.

