BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We are still spinning our wheels in the weather rut that we have been in the last few days. That means we have yet another day of cloudy skies with a few, scattered snow showers, mainly in the mountains. Also, those persistent north winds will still be at it today, making it feel chillier than it actually is, but those winds will not be quite as strong as the last couple of days.

Friday will start out the same way, but we may finally get a few sunny breaks going in the afternoon.

The storm system that we were watching for the weekend is going to stay to our south, but the far northern fringe of that system may quickly clip our far southern areas with just a quick hit of a few snow showers around midnight on Friday/early Saturday. Later on Saturday, there will finally be some sunshine.

Sunday will start with some sunshine, but then cloud up late in the day as a storm system starts to move in from the south & west. That storm system will be bringing us a mess;y mix of snow, rain, and everything in between, starting on Monday and lasting into Wednesday. There will also be blustery winds with this system.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on all this active weather that’s ahead of us, and we will keep you updated with the very latest information, on-air and online.

And don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour (”spring forward”) late Saturday night into Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time begins. As always, take this opportunity to also change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.