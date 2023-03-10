AARP offers tax advice ahead of deadline

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tis the season for taxes. And AARP is helping people get squared away before the deadline.

Their virtual and in-person tax preparation assistance is available to people of all ages and is free to everyone, no AARP membership is required.

While it’s available to everyone, they say the focus is on taxpayers over the age of 50 with low to moderate incomes.

Vice President of AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Lynnette Lee-Villanueva said it’s important to understand your tax filing obligation especially as you move into your retirement years because they might start receiving social security or another pension instead of W2s which can be confusing to people.

And there are some changes to the tax code for this season.

“It’s resolved itself a bit now that people need to be aware of it is that there was a discussion of whether or not some of the stimulus checks that people had received primarily from their states were taxable this year. And we are finding that IRS has finally determined that that is not the case. So if people have received those, those payments, then our volunteers are trained and ready to be able to assist them in those situations,” said Lee-Villanueva.

More information on how to access AARP’s service is available on their website.

