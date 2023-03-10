Amtrak to restart Adirondack route by April

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York’s Senate delegation says Amtrak plans to reopen the Adirondack line on April 3rd following its pandemic closure more than two years ago.

The route between Montreal and New York City makes stops in Plattsburgh and other towns along the way and had been scheduled to reopen in August. In a recent letter to Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand appealed for an expedited start.

“I am proud to announce that after months of advocacy Amtrak has heeded our calls and will officially reopen the Adirondack Line between the Empire State and Canada, finally restarting this vital economic engine for the North Country and Capital Region,” Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

Before closing down, Schumer’s office says the route had an annual ridership of 117,490 passengers in 2019, providing a boost to the North Country’s tourism economy.

Related Stories:

Ethan Allen train ridership numbers are on track, but it’s too soon to tell

Return of Amtrak ‘Adirondack’ route in limbo

Amtrak Vermonter service gets back on track

Amtrak starts New York-Berkshires seasonal train service

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.