Balint says Biden budget is about country’s values

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint says she is a fan of President Biden’s budget.

The president released his 2024 $6.8 trillion budget Thursday. It anticipates an additional $5.5 trillion in revenue over the next 10 years plus $2.5 trillion in new spending. It largely revolves around the idea of taxing the wealthy to help fund programs for the middle class, older adults, and families.

Balint, who sits on the House Budget Committee, calls it a win. “I’m excited for the stake that Biden has planted in the ground about what our values are and what we’re trying to do in this budget. and it also -- over ten years -- is going to lower the national deficit by $2 trillion,” she said.

Balint says the debate over the budget and the debt ceiling needs to be kept separate. She points out that raising the ceiling only allows the country to pay bills that have already come due and has no bearing on the current budget discussions.

Republicans, for their part, called the budget “dead on arrival.”

