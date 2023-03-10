Bill proposes to keep local radio fee-free

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is hearing from radio lovers that something needs to change.

She introduced the bipartisan Local Radio Freedom Act. It states Congress should not impose new taxes or fees on locally-owned radio stations.

Hassan said Granite Staters regularly tune in to their local radio station to catch up on the news around the state, listen to music and stories, and get weather and emergency alerts.

She said it’s important that radio stations are able to keep doing that.

