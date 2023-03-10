Burlington actor makes big screen debut

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington actor is getting his debut on the big screen. Casey Metcalfe stars in the new film “Champions,” written by the Farrelly Brothers and features Woody Harrelson.

The drama centers around a basketball coach -- played by Harrelson -- who is ordered by the court to manage a team of adults with intellectual disabilities. Metcalfe plays the role of Marlon.

“This is our story. It’s being told by us for other people like us,” Metcalfe said.

He and his family moved to Brattleboro from California in the early 2000s. He was diagnosed with autism at 3 months old. “It’s not a stigma and it’s not going to follow or define your child. It’s actually something that actually gives him a ticket to get into the game of life,” said Prudence Baird, Metcalfe’s mom.

From a young age, she says her son was meant for the stage. After moving to Vermont, she signed Metcalfe up for acting classes through the New England Youth Theatre in Brattleboro. In 2021, the two shot his “Champions” audition tape in their driveway. and before he knew it, he got the role.

“I was shocked in a good way and a bad way,” Metcalfe said. “I was shocked because I didn’t know if I wanted to go, you know? After 24 hours that they gave me to think it over, I said to my parents and the producer that I’m going to go and do this, and I did it.”

He says despite the time away from home and all the lights and cameras, the experience was about more than just making a movie.

Reporter Cam Smith: What do you want people to take away from this movie?

Casey Metcalfe: This is, I think, an opportunity for the rest of the acting and entertainment community to include us. We want inclusion, we want to be included with TV, movies, commercials -- all the above.

The movie was officially released Friday. Metcalfe says he’s excited to continue his acting career and is ready for his next role.

