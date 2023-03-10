Stuck in VT: Don ‘Tip’ Ruggles has worked in Montpelier hardware stores for almost 50 years

Don "Tip" Ruggles
Don "Tip" Ruggles(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Don Ruggles is not sure why people started calling him “Tip,” but the name stuck at a young age.

In seventh grade, Tip started working after school at Somers Hardware in Montpelier. His father, Donald H. Ruggles, bought the beloved old-fashioned shop in the 1970s. Tip eventually took over. In 2009, Tip closed the business and Aubuchon expanded into Somers’ space. He immediately began working at Aubuchon and has been there ever since.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger paid Tip a visit on a snowy Saturday and watched him in action.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Chinnici Jr.
Bennington father charged with injuring infant
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle
Fire officials say one person died in a house fire in Richford early Wednesday morning.
Woman dies in early morning house fire in Richford
Elissa Borden met with the Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association ahead of this...
All aboard for Model Railroad Show this weekend
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) battle for the...
How to Watch the Bruins vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 9

Latest News

File photo
Vt. state climatologist takes part in White House climate change discussions
Petunia
Pets with Potential: Meet Petunia
New overtime rules in New York could mean bigger paychecks for some farmworkers. - File photo
NY labor commissioner discusses new rules for farmworker overtime pay
SDF
NY labor commissioner discusses new rules for farmworker overtime pay