East Burke reacts to Shiffrin’s record-breaking run

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - The community of East Burke Friday was once again celebrating Mikaela Shiffrin, the Burke Mountain Academy alumna who made World Cup history.

Shiffrin tied the 34-year overall record of Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark for the most wins on the World Cup tour. And the community, that helped carve her path to greatness, is celebrating.

“I just think it is amazing,” said Orion Campbell-Wolk at the Sport Thoma Ski Shop.

“It’s a small community, it’s a big deal,” said Johnny Lotti at Cafe Lotti.

“Everybody we know is so proud of her,” Kim Patsos said.

“Not surprised. A matter of time,” Dan Markham said.

Whether it’s at the local ski shop, the country store, the market, or the café, it seems that everyone in this part of the Northeast Kingdom is a Mikaela Shiffrin fan.

“The first time I saw her race she was 11, at Jay Peak. And after four gates, I was in the timing shack and I said to the guys, ‘This girl is going to win,” Markham said.

The Burke Mountain Academy grad had this to say after her record-tying race. “This is just a spectacular day. Oh my goodness… When I was little I would never have believed someday I would be in this position,” Shiffrin said.

“It definitely brings more people to Burke Mountain Academy to enroll there and train on the same slopes that she did. And then also just skiing in general,” said Campbell-Wolk.

“It’s not just the Northeast Kingdom, it’s not just Burke. It is all of Vermont and the whole northeast of skiing really,” Lotti said.

Like her fans, WCAX has also followed Shiffrin over the years. “I’m shooting for the 2014 Olympics, the World Cup and just be the best I can be as a skier,” Shiffrin told us in 2010.

And now, years later, with gold medals, World Championships, and new records under her belt, the winning will likely continue.

“She is going to go on for many many years because she is so young so we will probably see her pop up every winter,” Patsos said.

“I mean she could go over 100,” Markham said.

Saturday, Shiffrin will race for her 87th victory, which could solidify her spot above all others, as the greatest ski racer of all time.

Related Stories:

Shiffrin’s alma mater celebrates World Cup milestone

Dramatic finish caps Sunday at Heroic Killington Cup

Elite athletes must play mental game to move past mistakes

Being part of Team Shiffrin

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Chinnici Jr.
Bennington father charged with injuring infant
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle
Fire officials say one person died in a house fire in Richford early Wednesday morning.
Woman dies in early morning house fire in Richford
Elissa Borden met with the Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association ahead of this...
All aboard for Model Railroad Show this weekend
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) battle for the...
How to Watch the Bruins vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 9

Latest News

File photo
Plattsburgh mayor: Interim police chief, officer deny ‘whistleblower’ allegations of racism
SDF
Balint says Biden budget is about country's values
Rep. Becca Balint/File
Balint says Biden budget is about country’s values
SDF
East Burke reacts to Shiffrin's record breaking run
SDF
Burlington actor makes big screen debut