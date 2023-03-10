East Burke reacts to Shiffrin’s record-breaking run

EAST BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - The community of East Burke Friday was once again celebrating Mikaela Shiffrin, the Burke Mountain Academy alumna who made World Cup history.

Shiffrin tied the 34-year overall record of Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark for the most wins on the World Cup tour. And the community, that helped carve her path to greatness, is celebrating.

“I just think it is amazing,” said Orion Campbell-Wolk at the Sport Thoma Ski Shop.

“It’s a small community, it’s a big deal,” said Johnny Lotti at Cafe Lotti.

“Everybody we know is so proud of her,” Kim Patsos said.

“Not surprised. A matter of time,” Dan Markham said.

Whether it’s at the local ski shop, the country store, the market, or the café, it seems that everyone in this part of the Northeast Kingdom is a Mikaela Shiffrin fan.

“The first time I saw her race she was 11, at Jay Peak. And after four gates, I was in the timing shack and I said to the guys, ‘This girl is going to win,” Markham said.

The Burke Mountain Academy grad had this to say after her record-tying race. “This is just a spectacular day. Oh my goodness… When I was little I would never have believed someday I would be in this position,” Shiffrin said.

“It definitely brings more people to Burke Mountain Academy to enroll there and train on the same slopes that she did. And then also just skiing in general,” said Campbell-Wolk.

“It’s not just the Northeast Kingdom, it’s not just Burke. It is all of Vermont and the whole northeast of skiing really,” Lotti said.

Like her fans, WCAX has also followed Shiffrin over the years. “I’m shooting for the 2014 Olympics, the World Cup and just be the best I can be as a skier,” Shiffrin told us in 2010.

And now, years later, with gold medals, World Championships, and new records under her belt, the winning will likely continue.

“She is going to go on for many many years because she is so young so we will probably see her pop up every winter,” Patsos said.

“I mean she could go over 100,” Markham said.

Saturday, Shiffrin will race for her 87th victory, which could solidify her spot above all others, as the greatest ski racer of all time.

