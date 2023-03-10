Lake Champlain trout population starts self-stocking

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fewer fish are being added to Lake Champlain’s waters.

Back in the 1950s, a stocking program was first established to restore wild lake trout to the lake following the loss of populations because of water quality and habitat changes.

Members of the Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative said there was little evidence of success in the first 60 years.

Now, University of Vermont researchers have found an increase in the natural reproduction and documentation of wild lake trout.

