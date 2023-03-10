New residents transitioning to Burlington pod community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s new low-barrier shelter pod community in the Old North End has been open for a few weeks now. Reporter Katharine Huntley spoke with officials and some of the residents to see how they are transitioning to their new community,

“Without this, I don’t know where I’d be at this point, you know. It’s been tough living on the streets,” said Brian Bowles, who moved into the Elmwood Avenue pods 10 days ago.

Bowles says he was fleeing from a domestic violence situation and that in just a week and a half, he’s already been connected with a caseworker at the shelter who is helping him to get housing and a job. “Boy, without the stability, you know what would I do during the day... There’s only so much you can actually create for yourself, you know, so to have a house and to have a place to actually go in it means so much to me,” he said.

Despite the close quarters for the 33 people living there, residents praised the new facility’s clean bathrooms, respectful staff, and access to public transportation.

“Before, I was on the streets in a tent and it wasn’t a stable living environment and it was hard doing that. This is more of a stable living environment, it’s a lot easier to do, it’s a lot cleaner, I’m able to actually take care of myself a lot better,” said resident Brent Laberge.

Brian Pine with Burlington’s Community & Economic Development Office, says they’ve already had success moving one resident spoke to neighbors today who say they haven’t really noticed much of a difference with the pods being there. Just that there’s more loitering late at night -- which the city says is to be expected by adding more than 30 more people to the neighborhood.

