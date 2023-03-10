N.H. Senate passes Medicaid expansion

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire senators had a change of heart, deciding to push forward an expanded Medicaid program.

The bill to expand health care coverage for low-income residents was initially a tough sell. Although it eventually passed with bipartisan support in 2014 and was reauthorized in subsequent years, Republicans were not always on board.

Several senators acknowledged their changes of heart Thursday, saying they were wrong to believe the program would discourage participants from working.

A New Hampshire Senate gave unanimous preliminary approval to continue the program and make it permanent.

The program currently has up to 60,000 people enrolled.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Chinnici Jr.
Bennington father charged with injuring infant
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle
Fire officials say one person died in a house fire in Richford early Wednesday morning.
Woman dies in early morning house fire in Richford
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) battle for the...
How to Watch the Bruins vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 9
NY man dies after snowmobile crashes through Adirondack lake

Latest News

File Photo
Lake Champlain trout population starts self-stocking
File Photo
Vt. Red Cross looks to help and get help during national celebration
Plattsburgh PD
Plattsburgh Police acting chief faces racial allegations
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday...
Stefanik presses FBI Director Wray on Mar-a-Lago search