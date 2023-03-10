N.H. Senate passes Medicaid expansion

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire senators had a change of heart, deciding to push forward an expanded Medicaid program.

The bill to expand health care coverage for low-income residents was initially a tough sell. Although it eventually passed with bipartisan support in 2014 and was reauthorized in subsequent years, Republicans were not always on board.

Several senators acknowledged their changes of heart Thursday, saying they were wrong to believe the program would discourage participants from working.

A New Hampshire Senate gave unanimous preliminary approval to continue the program and make it permanent.

The program currently has up to 60,000 people enrolled.

