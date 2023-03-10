NY labor commissioner discusses new rules for farmworker overtime pay

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New overtime rules in New York could mean bigger paychecks for some farmworkers.

Right now, farmworkers in New York don’t qualify for overtime pay until they have worked 60 hours per week.

Under the new measure, the overtime pay threshold will gradually be reduced to 40 hours by 2032. Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, farmworkers will be eligible for overtime pay after 56 hours worked per week.

Labor movement advocates applauded the change and say farmworkers deserve the same benefits that other workers have long enjoyed.

But many farm owners say the measure will drive up labor costs and threaten the state’s family farms.

New York Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon spoke with our Darren Perron about the changes and what they will mean for both farmworkers and farmers. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

