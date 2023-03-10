Pets with Potential: Meet Petunia

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last September the Humane Society of the United States assisted federal agents in rescuing 275 dogs from an alleged dogfighting operation in South Carolina. Petunia is one of the lucky dogfighting survivors.

The Humane Society of Chittenden County says they don’t know exactly the trauma Petunia endured and that her new family truly needs to understand she will need to settle, decompress, and learn what it’s like to be a beloved family pet.

