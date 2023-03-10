Plattsburgh mayor: Interim police chief, officer deny ‘whistleblower’ allegations of racism

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s mayor says he trying to get to the bottom of an anonymous letter alleging misconduct and racism within the city’s police department.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says it’s possible the so-called whistleblower was trying to stir up controversy. That’s why the city is now referring the letter to the New York Attorney General’s Office.

The letter which surfaced Thursday alleges that interim Police Chief Nathan “Bud” York made racist comments to the department’s only Black officer. But on Friday the mayor said both York and the officer involved deny the exchange ever happened.

The author of the letter claims they are a member of the police department. Rosenquest says regardless of their intention, the letter has already created a hostile and harassing work environment for city police. He says the city has reached out to the whistleblower -- who is protected from repercussions by law -- but that they haven’t heard back. He says because the rest of the claims in the letter are general accusations, the city can’t investigate any further until they get a response.

