Police investigate fatal Cavendish snowmobile crash

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a New York man died after crashing his snowmobile in the town of Cavendish Friday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Main Street. Vermont State Police say Mark Funt, 75, of Setauket, N.Y., crashed and suffered fatal injuries.

There was no other immediate information and the incident remains under investigation.

