Sanders trying to increase teacher salary to over $60k a year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - He’s talked about it in the past but now Senator Bernie Sanders is officially trying to get teachers more money.

Sanders has introduced legislation that would secure teachers at least $60,000 a year with increases over the course of their careers.

It’s called the Pay Teachers Act and has the support of fellow Vermont Senator Peter Welch.

Sanders said wages for public school teachers are so low that in 36 states, the average public school teacher with a family of four qualifies for food stamps, public housing, and other government assistance programs.

