Scams to watch out for this tax season

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is stepping up its fight against common scams.

Attorney General Charity Clark traveled to Williston Thursday, home of many big box retailers, to spotlight some of the most popular schemes Vermonters are falling for, including the “gift card scam.”

Darren Perron spoke with Clark about the top 10 scams last year, as well as the importance of staying on high alert during the current tax season.

Vermonters are urged to report scams at the AG’s Consumer Protection website.

Related Stories:

Scammers target child tax credit money

Vt. officials: Don’t get tricked by tax time scams

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Chinnici Jr.
Bennington father charged with injuring infant
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle
Fire officials say one person died in a house fire in Richford early Wednesday morning.
Woman dies in early morning house fire in Richford
Elissa Borden met with the Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association ahead of this...
All aboard for Model Railroad Show this weekend
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) battle for the...
How to Watch the Bruins vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 9

Latest News

File photo
New residents transitioning to Burlington pod community
The Champlain Valley Expo will transform into a Vermont version of “Kitchen Stadium” on...
Vergennes jr. iron chef team gears up for competition
The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is stepping up its fight against common scams.
Scams to watch out for this tax season
File photo
Vt. kids face off Saturday for Jr. Iron Chef bragging rights