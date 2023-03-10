Scams to watch out for this tax season

BURLINGTON Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is stepping up its fight against common scams.

Attorney General Charity Clark traveled to Williston Thursday, home of many big box retailers, to spotlight some of the most popular schemes Vermonters are falling for, including the “gift card scam.”

Darren Perron spoke with Clark about the top 10 scams last year, as well as the importance of staying on high alert during the current tax season.

Vermonters are urged to report scams at the AG’s Consumer Protection website.

