Shaftsbury residents reject solar project in non-binding vote

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Shaftsbury residents took a stand on Town Meeting Day, voting to oppose a proposed 20-megawatt solar project.

Residents weighed in on two non-binding measures with voice votes from the floor. A majority said they don’t support the project. They also voted to name the Shaftsbury Selectboard and Planning Commission as intervenors on the project before the Vermont Public Utility Commission.

“If anything, I think the message was delivered to the selectboard that the majority of people in this town are not in favor of this project for many many reasons. That’s not to say that everyone is against it,” said local resident Bleecker Wheeler.

Opponents are demanding more transparency from the developer, Freepoint Solar, and the chance to discuss the project more directly.

The project, which would be one of the largest arrays in the state, was proposed late last year. It still needs to go through the lengthy PUC review process.

