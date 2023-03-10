Shaftsbury residents reject solar project in non-binding vote

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Shaftsbury residents took a stand on Town Meeting Day, voting to oppose a proposed 20-megawatt solar project.

Residents weighed in on two non-binding measures with voice votes from the floor. A majority said they don’t support the project. They also voted to name the Shaftsbury Selectboard and Planning Commission as intervenors on the project before the Vermont Public Utility Commission.

“If anything, I think the message was delivered to the selectboard that the majority of people in this town are not in favor of this project for many many reasons. That’s not to say that everyone is against it,” said local resident Bleecker Wheeler.

Opponents are demanding more transparency from the developer, Freepoint Solar, and the chance to discuss the project more directly.

The project, which would be one of the largest arrays in the state, was proposed late last year. It still needs to go through the lengthy PUC review process.

Related Stories:

Solar Split: Does large-scale energy development belong in Vermont?

Solar Split: Shaftsbury residents oppose utility-scale solar

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Chinnici Jr.
Bennington father charged with injuring infant
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle
Fire officials say one person died in a house fire in Richford early Wednesday morning.
Woman dies in early morning house fire in Richford
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) battle for the...
How to Watch the Bruins vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 9
NY man dies after snowmobile crashes through Adirondack lake

Latest News

File photo
Amtrak to restart Adirondack route by April
Barbed wire outside the Northwest Correctional Facility in Swanton
Vt. inmate dies from injuries in prison attack
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is hearing from radio lovers that something needs to change.
Bill proposes to keep local radio fee-free
Tis the season for taxes. And AARP is helping people get squared away before the deadline.
AARP offers tax advice ahead of deadline