Snowplow Spotlight: Midnight and Snow Blade

This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Midnight and Snow Blade.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Midnight and Snow Blade.

When it becomes dark and snowy on Vermont’s roads, Midnight is ready.

The truck is driven by James Ball, who calls it a cool moniker. The kids at Ferrisburgh Central School came up with it.

Bell drives out of the New Haven Garage and takes care of Route 7.

Or other snowplow is known for an important part of the truck! Meet Snow Blade.

This wintery VTrans machine was named by the kids at Red Cedar School in Bristol. It’s driven by Dustin Benoit on Route 17 and 116 South.

Benoit calls it a great name.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Chinnici Jr.
Bennington father charged with injuring infant
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle
Fire officials say one person died in a house fire in Richford early Wednesday morning.
Woman dies in early morning house fire in Richford
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) battle for the...
How to Watch the Bruins vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 9
NY man dies after snowmobile crashes through Adirondack lake

Latest News

New Hampshire senators had a change of heart, deciding to push forward an expanded Medicaid...
N.H. Senate passes Medicaid expansion
He’s talked about it in the past but now Senator Bernie Sanders is officially trying to get...
Sanders trying to increase teacher salary to over $60k a year
March is the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration. It’s a national tradition that...
Vt. Red Cross looks to help and get help during national celebration
This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Midnight and Snow Blade.
Snowplow Spotlight: Midnight and Snow Blade