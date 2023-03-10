Snowplow Spotlight: Midnight and Snow Blade

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Midnight and Snow Blade.

When it becomes dark and snowy on Vermont’s roads, Midnight is ready.

The truck is driven by James Ball, who calls it a cool moniker. The kids at Ferrisburgh Central School came up with it.

Bell drives out of the New Haven Garage and takes care of Route 7.

Or other snowplow is known for an important part of the truck! Meet Snow Blade.

This wintery VTrans machine was named by the kids at Red Cedar School in Bristol. It’s driven by Dustin Benoit on Route 17 and 116 South.

Benoit calls it a great name.

