Time to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday

Daylight saving time is this Sunday.
Daylight saving time is this Sunday.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to spring forward this weekend, daylight saving time is Sunday.

It starts at 2 a.m., so make sure your clocks move forward by an hour.

Experts say planning ahead is the key to feeling less tired with the time change.

Try going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier than usual in the days leading up to daylight saving. That way your body can slowly adjust to the earlier start.

Not everyone follows daylight saving in the U.S. People in Hawaii, most of Arizona and U.S. territories in the Pacific and Caribbean don’t follow the time change.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Chinnici Jr.
Bennington father charged with injuring infant
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle
Fire officials say one person died in a house fire in Richford early Wednesday morning.
Woman dies in early morning house fire in Richford
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) battle for the...
How to Watch the Bruins vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 9
NY man dies after snowmobile crashes through Adirondack lake

Latest News

Debate was brief and to the point: Americans have questions about how the deadly virus started...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected
Car in ILM Airport
Man drives car into entrance of airport terminal in North Carolina, injures TSA officer, officials say
Predictions on who will win at the Oscars. (CNN)
95th Academy Awards predictions: Who will win the Oscars?