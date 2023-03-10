U-32 boys, Woodstock girls claim hockey state crowns

U-32 ties game with just seconds remaining in instant classic
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With just seconds remaining in regulation, U-32 trailed by a goal. Until Tae Rossmassler buried one with two seconds left on the clock, forcing overtime.

The first extra frame wasn’t enough, and Brenden Tedeschi scored the game-winner in double-overtime to claim the state title.

In the girls game, it was Isabel Konijenberg with the hat trick to propel the Wasps to their second straight title.

Check out the video above for the full highlights.

