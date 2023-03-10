Vt. inmate dies from injuries in prison attack

Barbed wire outside the Northwest Correctional Facility in Swanton
Barbed wire outside the Northwest Correctional Facility in Swanton(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say an inmate who was hospitalized late last year following an attack at the prison in St. Albans, has died from his injuries and that his attacker could face new charges.

The brawl took place on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Vermont State Police say Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, inflicted life-threatening injuries on Jeffrey Hall, 55, who was hospitalized in critical condition.

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta
Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta(WCAX)

Hall, who has remained at the UVM Medical Center ever since, died on Friday morning, according to police.

Mafuta has already been charged with attempted murder and police say the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office will determine whether to file amended charges.

