Vt. kids face off Saturday for Jr. Iron Chef bragging rights

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Expo will transform into a Vermont version of “Kitchen Stadium” on Saturday for the return of Junior Iron Chef Vermont.

It’s the first time the event has been back in full force since the pandemic, which means spectators can come to cheer for teams from over 30 schools as they attempt to cook up classic cuisine and take home the title.

Teams will be judged based on execution, teamwork, taste, creativity, use of local ingredients, and compliance. Channel 3′s own Cat Viglienzoni will be among the judges this year.

The annual competition is put on by Vermont Afterschool and is an opportunity for youth to explore career aspirations in the culinary arts. “We see it as a way to empower youth. In fact, our tagline is “a recipe to empower youth.” And so it’s really an opportunity for them to build their problem-solving skills and to think creatively and to be able to work together as a team,” said the organization’s Nicole Miller.

Many teams have been practicing for months in anticipation of the event. Elissa Borden checked in with the team from Vergennes to see what’s cooking.

The 2023 Jr Iron Chef VT competition will be held Saturday at the Champlain Valley Exposition

