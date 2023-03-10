Vt. Red Cross looks to help and get help during national celebration

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -March is the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration. It’s a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.

In Vermont, Governor Phil Scott has declared March as Red Cross Month in Vermont.

The Red Cross is asking people to participate in the month by donating money, volunteering, giving blood, or taking a lifesaving skills course.

Last year, the Vermont Chapter of the American Red Cross reported more than 19,000 volunteer hours logged, more than 130 fires responded to, about 450 smoke alarms installed, thousands enrolled in lifesaving training, and volunteers sent to disasters across the country.

Additionally, nearly 28,000 red cell products and 9,000 platelets were collected.

“We know as people go in the hospital, one in seven people are going to need blood so it’s important for the community to have that blood ready,” said Red Cross volunteer Nick Managan

4,000 people have enrolled this past year in first aid and CPR training. All this month, blood drives are being held across Vermont, from Saint Johnsbury to Bennington.

The Red Cross of Northern New England also offers safety tips, including checking smoke alarms when changing clocks for daylight savings.

They said smoke alarms should be installed on every level of your house and should be tested at least once a year if the alarm model requires it. They recommend changing the batteries and testing alarms at the same time we turn the clocks forward or back. If smoke alarms are ten years or older, they should be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time.

They also say it’s helpful to make sure children know what a smoke alarm sounds like. Red Cross volunteers can help with smoke alarm installation or checking.

The organization said it’s also important to practice a two-minute escape plan. That plan involves identifying two locations in each room people can escape from if a fire is spreading, and setting a meeting place outside of your home so everyone would know where to meet.

