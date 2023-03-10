Vt. state climatologist takes part in White House climate change discussions

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Shenia Covey)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state climatologist and UVM professor Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux this week took part in climate change discussions at the White House.

The invitation-only sessions were part of a Campus and Community-Scale Climate Change Solutions event co-hosted by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the University of Washington.

Part of the discussions focused on opportunities in higher education for increasing and improving participation in climate innovation and inclusiveness.

Kevin Gaiss spoke with Dupigny-Giroux her takeaways from the event.

