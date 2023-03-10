BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We will actuallly start this day with some rare sunshine! Enjoy it while it’s here, because clouds will be back, mixing in with that sun, as we get later in the morning and into the early afternoon.

A system tracking to our south overnight will clip our far southern areas with a bit of snow - just a dusting to an inch or two. The snow will be out of here by Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking okay - still lots of clouds around, but also a few, sunny breaks, especially on Sunday.

A potent storm system will be moving in on Monday with a mix of snow and rain. As the storm intensifies into a coastal “nor’easter,” colder air will move in and change the mixed precipitation to just snow on Tuesday. Snow showers & blustery conditions will continue into Wednesday.

The exact track and timing of this storm is still up in the air, but there is a definite potential for a good 6-12″ of snow out of this storm. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the progress of this storm, and we will be keeping you updated with the latest information, on-air and online.

And don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour this weekend (”spring forward”) as Daylight Saving Time starts. Also, take this opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke dectectors and carbon monoxide detectors. -Gary

