Beekmantown superintendent placed on leave pending investigation

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country superintendent has been placed on administrative leave while he’s under investigation. The Beekmantown Central School District hasn’t confirmed why, but it comes as Superintendent Daniel Mannix faces backlash for his behavior at a high school basketball game.

“These are kids that are representing their schools and community,” said New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Executive Director Dr. Rober Zayas. “The number one reason they participate is to have fun and be around their friends.” Zayas says he doesn’t know much about what happened with Mannix, but excessive yelling and disrespect toward officials are not in-line with associations code of conduct. “We need to keep in mind when students play, officials officiate, and coaches coach, fans are there for one reason, to cheer on those students participating.”

Following February’s game, Mechanicville Junior Senior High School’s Principal Michael Mitchell posted on Facebook, calling Mannix’s behavior shameful.

Channel 3 reached out on social media, hoping to talk to some parents in the Beekmantown Central School District’s parents. Many sent comments saying they aren’t surprised, but didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retaliation. Serena and Shane Jabaut recently pulled their daughter out of the district after an alleged conflict with Mannix.

“That situation all together wasn’t even surprising. It just sounded like par for the course to be honest,” Shane said about his behavior during the basketball game.

Beekmantown administrators told parents Mannix is expected to be on leave for another two to four weeks. Meanwhile, Zayas says NYSPHSAA is working on creating stronger and more clear guidelines regarding spectator behavior at games.

“Now we’re working on an actual spectator regulation, that clearly defines what needs to happen if we have a spectator or fan that refused to behave in a way consistent with a high school sporting event,” Zayas said.

Channel 3 reached out to the school district by phone and email several times this week and no one has gotten back to us.

