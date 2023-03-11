Hoopcats go dancing again!

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament! For the second straight year and tenth time in program history, the Hoopcats are America East champions after downing UMass-Lowell 72-59 Saturday at Patrick Gym.

The Cats are going dancing 🕺 @UVMmbb downs Lowell 72-59 to claim their 10th @AmericaEast title and punch a ticket to @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/cEquBOPn6e — Jack Fitzsimmons (@WCAX_Jack) March 11, 2023

It wasn’t the most comfortable win Vermont has ever had: the Cats struggled to get going offensively and trailed 29-21 late in the first half. But an Aaron Deloney three shortly before the break gave UVM momentum headed to the locker room, and they ran with it.

Matt Veretto was huge in his first conference final, knocking down a trio of triples en route to 15 points. The first gave UVM a 33-32 lead with 17:10 to go, one which they would ultimately never relinquish. Back to back triples later in the game gave the Cats the breathing room they needed.

Dylan Penn led the way for the Cats. His 21 points helped keep UVM in it when the jumpers weren’t falling in the first half, and a second half triple played a key role in putting the game away.

Dylan Penn came to UVM to play in the NCAA tournament. He helped lead Bellarmine to a conference crown a year ago, and helped lead the charge today to cap it off. Really special moment for him. — Michael Dugan (@MDuganTV) March 11, 2023

Finn Sullivan started a little slow by his standards, but ultimately chipped in 14 points, the last four coming off a three pointer and-one with just over two minutes to play to deliver the dagger.

UVM will head to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time in the last 21 years. They’ll where they’re headed and who they will play Sunday evening during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which can be seen at 6 p.m. on WCAX.

