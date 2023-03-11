Killington businesses excited for TIF district spending plan

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Business owners in Killington are applauding a decision by town meeting day voters to green light Vermont’s largest-ever TIF, or tax increment financing, district.

Voters approved spending $47 million to build road and water infrastructure in town on Tuesday with a final vote tally of 337 to 119. The new TIF district will be used to build out drinking water infrastructure to the proposed Killington Village and for reconstruction of the access road.

Local business owners say the TIF will transform the community. “This village has been talked about since I came here in the early 80s and has been on the drawing board forever.” says Pickle Barrel owner Chris Karr. “It’s always been but for the fact of water it never got built. Now this water is going to be here and come down here it will do tremendous things to the area in time.”

According to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the Killington TIF district is expected to add over $285 million in new taxable value to the local grand list.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.